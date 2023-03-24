Ford Fireworks will light up the sky on June 26

The sky over the Detroit River will once again be lit up this summer.

According to a post on The Parade Company Detroit's website, the Ford Fireworks will go off on Monday June 26.

The post says "the Ford Fireworks is one of the very best shows in America and this year it will be even better."

It will be the 65th edition of the fireworks between Windsor and Detroit..

Last year the fireworks returned to an in-person event after going virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ford Fireworks is a celebration of Independence Day in the United States and Canada Day in Canada.

Spectators enjoy the Ford Fireworks at Dieppe Gardens on Riverside Dr. at the foot of Ouellette Ave. June 27. (Photo by Ricardo Veneza)