Ford gives local MPPs some extra responsibility at Queen's Park

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is giving some extra responsibility to the newest MPPs from Windsor-Essex.

Ford announced Wednesday the team of parliamentary assistants that will support his Conservative government's cabinet.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie as well as Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos have both been named Parliamentary Assistant's to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Dowie and Triantafilopoulos will work with Vic Fedeli, who has served as the minister of economic development, job creation and trade since 2019.

Dowie explains how he's feeling after receiving the news.

"I can't tell you how delighted that I am to be appointed as parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, trade and innovation. These are key responsibilities in this government, and certainly key for our communities. For the Windsor-Essex area, economic development is where we need to focus our efforts."

He explains what being appointed as parliamentary assistant means for Windsor-Essex.

"Now we have this great opportunity to ensure that we're always part of the discussion, that we're there as policies are being developed and making sure that we get a fair hearing relative to others in the province. And so, having that voice on the inside is going to make a world of difference."

Dowie adds what he's hoping to tackle in the city and province while he's assistant.

"Help people earn bigger paycheques, help people make a go of it, help families ensure that their in stable employment, not just in our community but across Ontario but particularly for the Windsor-Essex region."

Essex MPP Anthony Leardi is the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Mines. Timmins MPP George Pirie was named minister of mines on June 24.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones is the new Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson was reappointed as minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs.

The premier’s office said parliamentary assistants support ministers with legislative and committee members “including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership.”