Ford government to introduce Ontario budget Thursday afternoon

It's Budget Day in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government will table the 2022 budget Thursday at 4:05 p.m. in the Ontario Legislature.

It's comes just days before the expected launch of the official Ontario election campaign.

University of Windsor political science professor, Lydia Miljan, expects it will be more like an election platform than a budget, with the government reaffirming a lot of items they've been announcing so far this year.

"They've been making a lot of little announcements and giving money here and there. But I suspect they're going to focus on fiscal responsibility as a main theme and getting Ontario back to work," she says.

Miljan believes the economy will be a focus in the budget.

"For the Conservatives, their real asset is 'retail politics' and really focusing on affordability, how the province can help Ontarians get jobs and have more of their money go a longer way," she says.

Miljan also points to health care as an issue that could receive attention in the budget.

"I think there is, obviously, some demands on them to improve the long-term care sector and health care in general," she says. "The pandemic has really laid bare that we have a poorly funded health care system."

The 2022 Ontario election is scheduled for June 2.