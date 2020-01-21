Ford Greeted With Angry Chants in Amherstburg

A private event for the Ontario Premier was anything but on Tuesday evening.

A large rally and chants of "Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Doug Ford has got to go," greeted him as he arrived at The Fort, on Texas Rd. in Amherstburg.

Members of the Windsor and District Labour Council as well as local teacher's unions and their supporters gathered outside the entrance.

Candace Zimmerman was there and with three kids in school, she tells CTV Windsor she's very concerned about proposed cuts.

"My daughter just started high school and is petrified of these online courses that are going to be mandatory," she says. "All three of my children have experienced having to be removed from the classroom for their entire class due to violence in the classroom."

Protestors await the arrivial of Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Amherstburg on January 21, 2020 (Photo by CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa)

Zimmerman goes on to say that she fully supports the teachers.

"Because they work their butts off and I hope Doug Ford realizes who he's hurting is kids."

While in the region on Tuesday, Ford toured the Ford Engine Plant in Windsor, where about 20 people rallied outside, he also had private discussions at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

No media availability was given during the trip but Premier Ford did speak with AM800 News over the phone and talked about the labour unrest with teacher's unions, the upcoming provincial budget and a new hospital for Windsor-Essex.

— with files from CTV Windsor