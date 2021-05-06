Ford Hiring in Windsor for the First Time in 20 Years

There's some good news on the auto front in Windsor — Ford is hiring for the first time in 20 years.

Production jobs have opened up and the automaker is looking for new workers at its engine plants.

According to Unifor Local 200 president John D'Agnolo, many current workers have taken a $40,000 buyout package freeing up dozens of positions.

D'Agnolo says they'll likely be hiring again later in the year.

"We don't have an exact number yet, but it has created openings and now we're going to hire and we haven't hired in 20 years. So it is good news. Then, on top of that, at the end of the year and going into the following year we're putting in a third shift at the annex," he says.

D'Agnolo says this is a rare case where buyouts don't equal layoffs.

"Buyouts are usually connected to job cuts, but this is not the case this time. They're going to be hiring after we give these buyout packages out. So it's very good news," he says. "Retirees are going to have some money to spend and then, at the same time, we're going to have some younger people coming into the workforce."

D'Agnolo says this is a great opportunity for almost anyone.

"They just have to have their Grade 12 education and be ready to work right away. This is good news because not everybody has a university degree and these are very good jobs and they're good paying jobs. So take advantage of it, put your name in," he says.

Ford is looking to hire for all production jobs with wages starting at nearly $24/hour — the posting closes May 16.

CLICK HERE to find more information on how to apply for one of the job openings.

With files from Patty Handysides