Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew

TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.

Many of the cabinet ministers remain in the same portfolios they held during Ford's last government.

Stephen Lecce remains in education, Peter Bethlenfalvy is minister of finance, and Caroline Mulroney is transportation minister again.

Steve Clark remains as municipal affairs and housing minister, Monte McNaughton remains in labour, Doug Downey will be attorney general again, and Vic Fedeli stays in economic development.

There are some new faces in cabinet, including Ford's nephew Michael Ford, who is named minister of citizenship and multiculturalism; Michael Kerzner, a bioscience and technology entrepreneur elected in York Centre as Solicitor General; and Neil Lumsden, a former Canadian Football League player who won the longtime NDP seat of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, named as minister of tourism, culture and sport.

He replaces Lisa MacLeod in that portfolio, who is one of only a handful of people to be dropped from cabinet.