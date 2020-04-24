Ford Prepares to Get Back to Work in Windsor-Essex

After nearly a month, Ford is getting ready to resume production in Windsor-Essex.

Ford's Engine Plants in Windsor were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30. Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province could start slowly reopening its economy next month after data pointed towards a peak when it comes to community spread.

According to Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo, 187 production and skilled trades workers will head back Monday to get the facilities ready to reopen.

"We're hoping to be back within the next couple weeks and these machines have been down for quite some time, so we have to have people in there to get everything ready to go," he says.

Both plants have received a thorough cleaning, but D'Agnolo says there will be several additional safeguards in place to protect workers.

"We have thermal testing; they've got everyone wearing face masks. We have face shields available, anybody that works within 6ft. has to wear a face shield," added D'Agnolo.

He says Unifor members are optimistic about a possible return to work, but they're still concerned about the big picture.

"They're worried about their future with this virus if it goes for a long period of time. There are a lot of people that are going to suffer, communities throughout North America and around the world," he says. "When it comes to buying vehicles, the impact that it [COVID-19] has is going to be tremendous and they're worried about their jobs."

D'Agnolo hopes work will resume in the coming weeks, but with the "fluid situation" COVID-19 has created, there are still no guarantees.

More than 1,600 people work at Ford's Windsor and Essex locations — 28 people have been making face shields to battle the pandemic at the Engine Plant since the first week of April.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.