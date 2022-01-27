Ford: Province working with feds to cover unfunded municipal COVID-19 costs

Ontario's Premier says work is underway with the federal government to help municipalities struggling financially to cover additional COVID-19 related costs.

As heard on AM800, the City of Windsor is facing roughly $25-million in unfunded costs as a result of the pandemic.

Doug Ford says mayor Drew Dilkens has been pushing for the funding as well.

"I have to give a shout out to a great mayor, Mayor Dilkens, the guy is an absolute champion down there. We're in frequent communications and we need the support of the federal government as we did prior for the Safe Restart."

He says they're hoping for the same result as the last budget year.

"Ontario played a critical role in the last negotiations. We ended up getting $4-billion more than what we thought we were getting and I want to thank the federal government for that, but we need them to come to the table."

Ford says negotiations are underway with the feds.

"There's no province, no territory in this country that can do it alone. So we're working with the finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, and our finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, are working side by side and they're going to come up with a program to make sure we support the municipalities."

Last week, Dilkens pressed the need for funding during a pre-budget consultation with Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

According to Dilkens, the city has seen major revenue losses connected to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, Windsor Airport and Transit Windsor in addition extra COVID-19 costs.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides