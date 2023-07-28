Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly

DEARBORN, Mich. - Ford is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems.

The company says in documents posted Friday by government safety regulators that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the axle housing.

That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake.

The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rear wiring harness.

If protective tape is worn through, the harness will be replaced. If the tape isn't worn, they'll install a protective tie strap and tape wrap.

