Ford says he can't see mask mandates lifting anytime soon

BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't see the province's mask mandates ending anytime soon.

Ford was speaking with Belleville radio station Tuesday and was asked about his recently announced plan to start easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The premier said he can't stand shutdowns and wants to get back to normal, but wants to do it properly and cautiously, which is why there will be at least 21 days between each reopening phase.

When asked if a mask mandate will be lifted, Ford said he couldn't say that it will be anytime soon.

He says it really protects people, though it won't be in place forever.

Businesses such as restaurants, gyms and cinemas are set to reopen Jan. 31 with capacity limits and Ford plans to lift nearly all such constraints by mid-March.