Ford says Ontario is experiencing a 'little spike' of COVID-19 but it's manageable

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is in the midst of ``a little spike'' of COVID-19 but that it is manageable.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations reported today in Ontario are up roughly 30 per cent compared to a week ago.

The province is reporting 857 people in hospital with the virus today, compared with 655 last Monday.

There is also a small increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care _ to 168 from 158 a week ago.

When asked about the situation today at an unrelated announcement, Ford said the ``little spike'' was expected and that he will continue to follow the advice of the chief medical officer of health.