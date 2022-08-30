Ford set to meet with Trudeau at Queen’s Park

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Toronto on Tuesday.

Ford’s office said the two will be meeting behind closed doors at Queens Park Tuesday afternoon, but would not say what they plan to discuss.

The Premier has been publicly saying the federal government needs to provide more money to Ontario for health care.

Hospitals across the province are in crisis as emergency departments have closed for hours or even days this summer due to a nursing shortage.

Ontario is on the verge of passing legislation that will force discharged patients to long-term care homes, not of their choosing, on a temporary basis to help ease the burden on hospitals.