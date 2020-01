Ford Motor Company is the top selling automotive manufacturer in Canada.

It's the 11th year Ford has come out on top, that's despite a 3% drop in overall sales in 2019.

The Ford F150 is the top selling pick-up truck in Canada for the 54th consecutive year.

Overall truck sales saw less than a 1% drop in 2019, while car sales dipped more than 31%.

The company says it's had the best year on record for sales of the Ford Transit Van and Transit Connect.