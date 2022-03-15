Ford will keep his mask on in the legislature for 'first few days' post-mandate

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will wear his mask "for the first few days" in the legislature after mandates lift on Monday.

The province has announced that mask mandates will lift in most public spaces on March 21, including schools, though they will remain in settings such as long-term care and public transit for about a month longer.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra is rescinding the mask requirement for the legislative chamber and in committees as of March 21, and the Speaker says the requirements will lift that day for the whole legislative precinct.

Ford says with the mandates being lifted, if people want to keep wearing a mask, then "God bless you," but if they don't that's fine too.

But Ford says he always errs on the side of caution so he will be keeping a mask on in the legislature "for the first few days" after the house resumes Monday following a one-week break.

Several school boards have asked to be able to keep their mask mandates in place for a few weeks after schools return following March break, but Ford has said no.