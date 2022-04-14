Ford workers raise over $500,000 for United Way of Windsor-Essex County

A boost to the annual fundraising campaign for the United Way of Windsor-Essex County.

Ford Windsor Operations, Unifor Local 200 and Local 240, Leadec Industrial Services and Penske Logistics have handed over a donation of $508,059.

John D'Agnolo, President of Unifor Local 200, says raising over $508,000 is unbelievable when you think of what's happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The challenges we've had, we've been sent home quite a bit but our members recognize the importance of United Way and make sure the community is taken care of," he says.

D'Agnolo says the members stepped up and the leaders stepped up.

"This is what happens when you come together, you donate over $508,000. It's incredible, it's going to help a lot of people in our community and I can't thank my workers enough for that," he says.

Funds raised through employee donations, special events and corporate giving will help support the community-backed Cradle to Career strategy, which aims at eliminating childhood poverty in the region by helping individuals from birth until finding a career.

Community supports will focus on improving academic success in elementary and high school-age children by providing tutoring, mentoring, nutrition and mental wellness supports, as well as wrap-around supports for parents and families.

All-time, the Ford Windsor Site has contributed more than $52 million to the United Way.