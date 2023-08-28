Forecast for Monday August 28, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9.

Tuesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday..clearing. High 24.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 11.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. High 30.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.