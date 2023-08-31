Forecast for Thursday August 31, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.
Friday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday night..clear. Low 17.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Saturday night..clear. Low 20.
Sunday..sunny. High 32.
Sunday night..clear. Low 20.
Monday..sunny. High 31.
Monday night..clear. Low 21.
Tuesday..sunny. High 32.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 21.
Wednesday..sunny. High 31.