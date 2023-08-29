Forecast for Tuesday August 29, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming north 20 this evening then light near midnight. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 23.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..sunny. High 32.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20.

Monday..sunny. High 33.