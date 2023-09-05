Forecast for Tuesday September 5, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late in the morning. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.