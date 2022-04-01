Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 1, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Saturday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 10.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 10.