Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 14, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 28 except 20 near Lake Erie. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 13.

Saturday..clearing near noon. High 27 except 21 near the lake. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.