Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 16, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 9.