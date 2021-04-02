Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 2, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8 C. Wind chill -12 C this morning.

Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3 C. Wind chill -7 C overnight.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 16 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 2 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 18 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 9 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 9 C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 18 C.