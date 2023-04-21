Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 21, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light near noon. High 15 with temperature falling to 10 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. Showers beginning near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 8.

Saturday..showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Monday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..sunny. High 12.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.