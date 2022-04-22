Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 22, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Low 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning then sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 25 except 12 near Lake Erie. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.