Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 24, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. High 13C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 3C.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness. A 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 11C.

Saturday night..rain. Low 7C.

Sunday..rain. High 9C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 5C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14C.

Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 8C.