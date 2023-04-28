Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 28, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Rain beginning this morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming east 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight..Periods of rain mixed with drizzle. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 this evening then becoming light after midnight. Low 9 C.

Saturday..Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 15 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Sunday..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 2 C.

Monday..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C.

Monday night..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Tuesday..Rain. High 11 C.

Tuesday night..Periods of rain. Low 6 C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Thursday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.