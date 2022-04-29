Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 29, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..clear. Low plus 3.
Saturday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 9.
Sunday..rain. High 17.
Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
Monday night..showers. Low 10.
Tuesday..showers. High 16.
Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.
Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.