Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 3, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 15C except 11C near Lake St. Clair.

Tonight..clear. Low 0C.

Saturday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. High 16C except 7C near Lake Erie.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 2C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18C.