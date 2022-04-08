Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 8, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 70 percent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.