Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 9, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40. High 21 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light late this evening. Low 12 C.

Saturday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then a 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 24 C. Humidex 26 C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 10 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 6 C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 14 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 4 C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 12 C.