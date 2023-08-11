Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 11, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy. Showers beginning this evening and ending before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight then west 50 gusting to 70. Low 19.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clearing. Low 16.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.