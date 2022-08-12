iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 12, 2022

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. A high 25 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 16 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 25 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

