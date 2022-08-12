Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 12, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. A high 25 C. Humidex 27 C.
Tonight..clear. Low 16 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 25 C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.