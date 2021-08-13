Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 13, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 35 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16 C.

saturday..clearing in the morning. high 26. humidex 29. uv index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 26 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Monday..sunny. High 27 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.