Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 13, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 35 C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16 C.
saturday..clearing in the morning. high 26. humidex 29. uv index 9 or very high.
Saturday night..clear. Low 12 C.
Sunday..sunny. High 26 C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 14 C.
Monday..sunny. High 27 C.
Monday night..clear. Low 17 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.