Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 14, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 30C. Humidex 37C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31C. Humidex 35C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.

Monday..sunny. High 26C.

Monday night..clear. Low 14C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 25C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 13C.