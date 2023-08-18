Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 18, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.
Saturday..sunny. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday night..clear. Low 17.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Sunday night..clear. Low 20.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.
Wednesday..cloudy. High 29.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.