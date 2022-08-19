Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 19, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.