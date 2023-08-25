Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 25, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A fog advisory has been issued

Friday..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26 C. Humidex 34 C.

Friday night..becoming partly cloudy this evening. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. fog patches developing overnight. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25 C. Humidex 30 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Monday..sunny. High 25 C.

Monday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 23 C.