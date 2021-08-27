Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 27, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30 C. Humidex 40 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 21 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 32 C. Humidex 42 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 23 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 32 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.