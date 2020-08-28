iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 28, 2020

AM800-Weather-Thunderstorm

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A rainfall warning is in effect

Today..showers at times heavy with thunderstorms. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. High 26C. Humidex 35C.

Tonight..showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms ending this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 21C.

Saturday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26C. Humidex 32C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15C.

Sunday..sunny. High 24C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.

Monday..sunny. High 25C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C. 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE