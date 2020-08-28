Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 28, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A rainfall warning is in effect
Today..showers at times heavy with thunderstorms. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. High 26C. Humidex 35C.
Tonight..showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms ending this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 21C.
Saturday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26C. Humidex 32C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 15C.
Sunday..sunny. High 24C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.
Monday..sunny. High 25C.
Monday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C.