Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 28, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A rainfall warning is in effect

Today..showers at times heavy with thunderstorms. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. High 26C. Humidex 35C.

Tonight..showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms ending this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 21C.

Saturday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26C. Humidex 32C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15C.

Sunday..sunny. High 24C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.

Monday..sunny. High 25C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C.