Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 4, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 14.
Saturday..mainly sunny. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 19.
Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday night..showers. Low 22.
Monday..showers. High 25.
Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.
Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.
