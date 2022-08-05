Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 5, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C. Humidex 39 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 21 C.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 31 C. Humidex 41 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 22 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16 C.