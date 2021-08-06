Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, August 6, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.

Sunday..sunny. High 31.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.