Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 11, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9C.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Low 4C.

Saturday..rain. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the morning then becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 9C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 1C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 1C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 0C.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -2C.