Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 13, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 20 km/h. High 4C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of drizzle overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Low 0C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60% chance of drizzle in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 4C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snow. Low -1C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. High 0C.

Sunday night..clear. Low -9C.

Monday..sunny. High 1C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Tuesday..clearing. High 0C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low -7C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.