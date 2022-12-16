Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 16, 2022

Cloudy on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. A gusty southwest wind and the temperature staying steady near plus 1°C.

Tonight will be cloudy as well with a 60 per cent chance of flurries, windy, and going down to a low minus 3°C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind to the southwest gusting to 40km/h with a high minus 1°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 1°C.

Monday we'll have another mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 1°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday as well, with another 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 3°C.