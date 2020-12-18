Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 18, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near 0C. Wind chill -6C this morning.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill near -8C.

Saturday..becoming cloudy in the morning. A 70 per cent chance of snow or rain late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 2C. Wind chill -7C in the morning.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 1C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 2C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low -1C.

Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 3C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 1C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 3C.