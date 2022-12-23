iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 23


Snow and blowing snow on Friday, with 5 to 10 cm expected. Wind to the southwest gusting to 90km/h with the temperature falling to minus 24°C with the wind chill this afternoon.

Tonight we'll have periods of snow and blowing snow with an additionaly 2 to 4 cm expected. Wind staying strong into the evening with a wind chill near minus 24°C.

Local blowing snow on Saturday, another gusty southwest wind which will diminish in strength in the afternoon with a high minus 6°C.

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy and a high minus 6°C.

Cloudy on Monday, with a high minus 7°C.

Tuesday another mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 5°C.

