Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 23

Snow and blowing snow on Friday, with 5 to 10 cm expected. Wind to the southwest gusting to 90km/h with the temperature falling to minus 24° C with the wind chill this afternoon.

Tonight we'll have periods of snow and blowing snow with an additionaly 2 to 4 cm expected. Wind staying strong into the evening with a wind chill near minus 24° C .

Local blowing snow on Saturday, another gusty southwest wind which will diminish in strength in the afternoon with a high minus 6° C .

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy and a high minus 6° C .

Cloudy on Monday, with a high minus 7° C .