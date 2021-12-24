Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 24, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Periods of rain beginning before morning. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near 9.

Saturday..periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday night..rain. Low 8.

Wednesday..periods of rain. High 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 1.