Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 30, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 11.

Tonight..periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 5.

Saturday..periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 13.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.